Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.40. 51,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,422,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

