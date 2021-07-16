Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.40. 51,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,422,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
