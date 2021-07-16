Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Gap Up to $79.93

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.93, but opened at $82.59. Live Nation Entertainment shares last traded at $82.80, with a volume of 635 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
