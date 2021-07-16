Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Gap Up to $79.93

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.93, but opened at $82.59. Live Nation Entertainment shares last traded at $82.80, with a volume of 635 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.