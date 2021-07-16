LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,311 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of LivePerson worth $27,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

