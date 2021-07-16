LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 727,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

