LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.