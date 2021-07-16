LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SCD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
