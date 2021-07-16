Loki Market Capitalization Reaches $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,823.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.50 or 0.05975178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.68 or 0.01400467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00390391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.00612835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00395411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00299215 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

