Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $466.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

