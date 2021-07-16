LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 20,461 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 443.42. The company has a market cap of £420.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

