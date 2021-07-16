LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 20,461 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 443.42. The company has a market cap of £420.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

