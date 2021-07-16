LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $74,295.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $74,295.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.00822131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,844,925 coins and its circulating supply is 99,120,986 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

