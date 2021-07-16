Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.03

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 461743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
LL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
