Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.03

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 461743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

LL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

