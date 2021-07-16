Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms have commented on LUMO. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.