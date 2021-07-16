Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.50

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 32145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBC. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Luther Burbank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

