Lynne Morton Purchases 43,545 Shares of Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Lynne Morton bought 43,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $500,332.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CULL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. Cullman Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides banking products and services in Cullman County, Alabama. It accepts various deposit products that offers demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit and residential, commercial mortgage and commercial non-mortgage loans.

