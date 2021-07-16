Lynne Morton Purchases 43,545 Shares of Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Lynne Morton bought 43,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $500,332.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:CULL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. Cullman Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $44.00.
About Cullman Bancorp
