Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of MCESF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121. Macro Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07.
About Macro Enterprises
