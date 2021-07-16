MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 511.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

