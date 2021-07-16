MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of MAG Silver worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. CIBC raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of MAG opened at $20.45 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.38 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

