MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 29,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 574,622 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $20.45.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

