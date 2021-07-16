MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.88

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.88 and traded as high as C$25.97. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$25.70, with a volume of 92,721 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.88.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

