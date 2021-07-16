Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.52. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 31,923 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 million, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.03.
About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)
Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.
