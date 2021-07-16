Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.52. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 31,923 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 million, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAGS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

