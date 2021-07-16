Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,624 shares.The stock last traded at $85.92 and had previously closed at $87.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

