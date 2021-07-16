Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,193.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,018,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX opened at $22.73 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

