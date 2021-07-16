Mainframe Price Reaches $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Mainframe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mainframe has a market cap of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00827981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mainframe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.