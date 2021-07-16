MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, CEO Jeffrey S. Phlegar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $57,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,282 shares of company stock valued at $349,123.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSE MMD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

