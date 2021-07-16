MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.74. MAN shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66.

Get MAN alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is an increase from MAN’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%.

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.