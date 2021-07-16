Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 72.7% in June

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 676,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,922.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$2.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Get Man Wah alerts:

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.