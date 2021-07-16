Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 72.7% in June

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 676,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,922.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$2.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.98.
About Man Wah
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.