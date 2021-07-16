Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.68 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and approximately $942,316.00 worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.20 or 0.00038863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00101789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00144334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,359.43 or 0.99877782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

