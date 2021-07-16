Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203,279 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.60% of Manhattan Associates worth $119,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $310,955.20. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

