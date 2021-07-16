Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

