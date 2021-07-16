MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Cap of $13.37 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $853,047.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00145258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,441.31 or 1.00149475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

