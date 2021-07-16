Maquia Investments North Ameri Buys 32,743 Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) Stock

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) major shareholder Maquia Investments North Ameri bought 32,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $327,430.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MAQCU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

