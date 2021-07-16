Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

MGDPF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 20,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,289. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

