Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOZ. Laurentian boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities cut shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.26.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,611. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$734.32 million and a PE ratio of -65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

