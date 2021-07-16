Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 761,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $4,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

MCHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 119,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,923. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

