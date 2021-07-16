Marie Oh Huber Sells 97,875 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $5,869,563.75.

eBay stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

