MarineMax (HZO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY21 guidance at $5.50-5.65 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $48.49 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

