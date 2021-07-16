Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 1,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.