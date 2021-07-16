Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in June

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAKSY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

