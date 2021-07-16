Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $909.75

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 909.75 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 908.70 ($11.87), with a volume of 25015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($11.50).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 814.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £700.29 million and a P/E ratio of -290.36.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

