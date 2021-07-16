Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

