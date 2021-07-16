Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Marubeni stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and feed ingredients and compound feed; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

