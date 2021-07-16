Mask Network Market Capitalization Tops $51.23 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $3.99 or 0.00012656 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $51.23 million and approximately $48.19 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00816114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Mask Network

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

