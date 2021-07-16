MASQ (MASQ) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $239,822.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00100686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00144926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,332.08 or 0.99924849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,121,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

