Massnet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.34 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Massnet has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001437 BTC on major exchanges. Massnet has a market capitalization of $43.88 million and $5.34 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 97,482,845 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

