Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $32.57

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.57, but opened at $33.50. Matador Resources shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 1,369 shares trading hands.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.