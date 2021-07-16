Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $309,028.33 and $26.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,409.87 or 0.99910350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.01181799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.06 or 0.00359635 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00363329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006373 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050346 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.