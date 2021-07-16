MBA Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,890. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07.

