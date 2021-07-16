MBA Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

