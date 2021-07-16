McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 92.80 ($1.21). McBride shares last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.17), with a volume of 77,961 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.80.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

