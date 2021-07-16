Mchain (MAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,029.33

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $48,029.33 and $15.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006381 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,935,725 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

