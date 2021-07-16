Mdex Market Cap Hits $793.95 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00004705 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $793.95 million and $41.88 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00108853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00148602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,336.43 or 1.00612732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 541,796,069 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

